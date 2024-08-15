Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Prada Beauty Debuts Its Italian Luxury in the Korean Market

15 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 15, 2024_ Italian luxury brand Prada has launched its beauty line, Prada Beauty, in South Korea, introducing a range of products that reflect its distinctive DNA. The collection includes a variety of colors, fragrances and a premium skincare line, all characterized by innovation and quality. In addition, Italian brand N.O.T.T.O has introduced a classic denim collection, made with lightweight cotton for optimal comfort during the summer. The news was reported by woman.chosun.com, highlighting the growing interest in Italian luxury brands in the Korean market. These initiatives demonstrate how Italy continues to influence fashion and beauty trends globally.

