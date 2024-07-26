South Korea: President Yoon accepts the resignation of the acting chairman of the Communications Commission

July 26, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has accepted the resignation of the acting chairman of the Communications Commission, Lee Sang-in, after an impeachment motion was filed against him. This situation led the Commission to find itself without any permanent commissioner for the first time. The government said the resignation was a necessary measure to prevent the Commission, which manages communications and IT policies, from entering a state of incapacity. The source of this news is 동아일보. President Yoon is expected to appoint a new president and successor soon to restore the Commission's normal operation.