South Korea: President Yoon and National Assembly Speaker clash over Liberation Day

August 15, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will not be joined by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo at the Liberation Day celebration ceremony. Kim has decided not to attend the event to be held at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan, Seoul, instead choosing to attend only the memorial ceremony to be held in the morning at the Parliament. His absence from the main ceremony is considered an unusual event, signaling recent tensions between Kim and President Yoon. Kim's decision was influenced by conflicts with the president, 경향신문 reported. The Liberation Day ceremony celebrates Korea's liberation from Japanese rule in 1945, an event of great historical significance for the country.