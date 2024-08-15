Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: President Yoon and National Assembly Speaker clash over Liberation Day

August 15, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will not be joined by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo at the Liberation Day celebration...

South Korea: President Yoon and National Assembly Speaker clash over Liberation Day
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will not be joined by National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo at the Liberation Day celebration ceremony. Kim has decided not to attend the event to be held at the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan, Seoul, instead choosing to attend only the memorial ceremony to be held in the morning at the Parliament. His absence from the main ceremony is considered an unusual event, signaling recent tensions between Kim and President Yoon. Kim's decision was influenced by conflicts with the president, 경향신문 reported. The Liberation Day ceremony celebrates Korea's liberation from Japanese rule in 1945, an event of great historical significance for the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
considered an unusual event event be held at
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza