Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:57
South Korea: President Yoon and opposition leader Han meet with no concrete results

October 23, 2024_ A meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and opposition party leader Han Dong-hoon ended without significant results,...

23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ A meeting between South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and opposition party leader Han Dong-hoon ended without significant results, raising questions about Han's stance on the special prosecutor bill for Mrs. Kim. Despite previous opposition, Han may seek to differentiate himself from the president and opposition parties by proposing his own version of the bill. During the meeting, Han asked for clarification on the allegations against Kim, but Yoon responded that some investigations are already underway, refusing to accede to Han's requests. The news is reported by 동아일보. The political situation remains tense, with the opposition planning to introduce a new special prosecutor bill to investigate allegations against Kim, the president's wife, amid growing public discontent.

