South Korea: President Yoon announces public speech to address criticism

November 4, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold a public speech and press conference on November 7, 2024, to address mounting opposition criticism over issues surrounding his wife, Kim Keon-hee, and suspicions about Nam Tae-kyun. This will be his first public speech since taking office two years ago and will follow a similar format to his previous one, with an opening statement followed by questions from reporters. Yoon’s decision to directly address the controversy has been interpreted as a response to political pressure and a decline in his popularity ratings, which has hit 10%. The news was reported by 경향신문, highlighting the importance of this event for the president’s communication with citizens. The speech will come at a critical time, as Yoon approaches the halfway point of his term, scheduled for November 10.