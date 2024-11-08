Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
South Korea: President Yoon Apologizes in Long Public Speech

November 7, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held a public speech and press conference lasting more than 140 minutes, during which he...

08 novembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
November 7, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held a public speech and press conference lasting more than 140 minutes, during which he apologized for concerns raised by his administration. Yoon said that "everything is my fault" but did not specify what issues he was apologizing for. He faced questions regarding controversies related to Kim Geon-hee, his wife, and dismissed accusations of involvement in political scandals as "propaganda politics". The conference, held at the Yongsan Presidential Office, saw the president answer 27 questions from reporters, highlighting his stance against investigations called for by the opposition. The news was reported by Metro 경제. Yoon Suk-yeol is the president of South Korea, in office since May 2022, and has faced several political and social controversies during his tenure.

