Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:37
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: President Yoon criticized for lack of authority and trust

November 11, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is under fire for not having built a strong and authoritative presidential image after two...

South Korea: President Yoon criticized for lack of authority and trust
11 novembre 2024 | 13.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 11, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is under fire for not having built a strong and authoritative presidential image after two and a half years in office. According to experts, his lack of authority and trust has led to a decline in popular support, with his approval rating falling to 17%. Criticism also focuses on his management of internal party relations and the loss of symbols of justice and impartiality, which had been his initial strengths. The source of this information is 경향신문. The current political situation in South Korea is characterized by tensions between the government and the opposition, with the Democratic Party holding a significant majority in Parliament.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
istidina his initial strengths his trust
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, 5mila nuovi posti per sostenere la digitalizzazione nelle campagne
News to go
Dai tartufi alle castagne, tempo di sagre
News to go
Lunghe attese e pochi soldi, aumenta il numero di italiani che rinunciano a curarsi
News to go
Lavoro, con la laurea tassi di occupazione più alti
News to go
Depressione da social, i rischi per i più piccoli
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza