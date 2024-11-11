South Korea: President Yoon criticized for lack of authority and trust

November 11, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is under fire for not having built a strong and authoritative presidential image after two and a half years in office. According to experts, his lack of authority and trust has led to a decline in popular support, with his approval rating falling to 17%. Criticism also focuses on his management of internal party relations and the loss of symbols of justice and impartiality, which had been his initial strengths. The source of this information is 경향신문. The current political situation in South Korea is characterized by tensions between the government and the opposition, with the Democratic Party holding a significant majority in Parliament.