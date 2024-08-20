South Korea: President Yoon highlights fight against 'anti-national forces' during Ulchi Exercise

August 20, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol emphasized the need to combat “anti-national forces” during the Cabinet meeting held on August 19, the first day of Exercise Ulchi. Yoon warned that such forces threaten democracy and urged citizens to strengthen their resolve to resist. Exercise Ulchi is a major annual exercise involving government and military institutions to prepare for emergency situations. The news was reported by 한겨레, highlighting the president’s concerns about the spread of false news and domestic destabilization. This event comes amid rising tensions with North Korea and renewed focus on national security.