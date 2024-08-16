Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: President Yoon Proposes Practical Dialogue Between North and South

August 15, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol proposed the establishment of a “practical dialogue” between South and North Korean authorities...

South Korea: President Yoon Proposes Practical Dialogue Between North and South
16 agosto 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol proposed the establishment of a “practical dialogue” between South and North Korean authorities during his speech marking the 79th anniversary of the liberation of South Korea. Yoon stressed that the dialogue should be a concrete opportunity to discuss issues of peace and improving living conditions for citizens of both countries. He also put forward several measures to promote unity, including improving human rights in North Korea and expanding access to information for North Koreans. The news was reported by 동아일보. The president urged North Korea to respond positively to these proposals to foster real progress in inter-Korean relations.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
and South North Korean authorities his speech marking classe dirigente
Vedi anche
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza