South Korea: President Yoon Proposes Practical Dialogue Between North and South

August 15, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol proposed the establishment of a “practical dialogue” between South and North Korean authorities during his speech marking the 79th anniversary of the liberation of South Korea. Yoon stressed that the dialogue should be a concrete opportunity to discuss issues of peace and improving living conditions for citizens of both countries. He also put forward several measures to promote unity, including improving human rights in North Korea and expanding access to information for North Koreans. The news was reported by 동아일보. The president urged North Korea to respond positively to these proposals to foster real progress in inter-Korean relations.