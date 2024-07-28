Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
South Korea: President Yoon receives apology from IOC president for mistake during opening of Paris Olympics

27 July 2024_ The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, will directly apologize to South Korean president Yoon...

28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
27 July 2024_ The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, will directly apologize to South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol for a mistake that occurred during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, in which South Korea was mistakenly presented as North Korea. The incident caused great embarrassment, as the announcer used Pyongyang's official names in French and English to refer to South Korea. The South Korean government immediately requested a meeting with the IOC and received support from the ambassador French in Korea. The situation has raised concerns about the correct portrayal of South Korea at the event, as reported by chosun.com. South Korean authorities are working to ensure similar mistakes are not repeated in the future, underlining the importance of correct national identification in international competitions.

