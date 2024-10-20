Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: President Yoon, Representative Han Meet to Address Political Tensions

October 19, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and ruling party representative Han Dong-hoon will meet next Monday to discuss the current...

South Korea: President Yoon, Representative Han Meet to Address Political Tensions
October 19, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and ruling party representative Han Dong-hoon will meet next Monday to discuss the current political tensions. This meeting, which will not be a private meeting but will take place in the presence of the cabinet chief, is seen as an opportunity to address pressing issues demanded by citizens. However, the choice of a formal meeting rather than a private meeting raises concerns about trust between the two leaders, suggesting that relations between the government and the party are strained. The source of this news is ytn.co.kr. The meeting comes amid growing political pressure, with the opposition party stepping up its criticism of the government.

