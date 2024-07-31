Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: President Yoon responds to investigation into wife's luxury gifts

July 30, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol responded to a prosecutor's request regarding the declaration of assets received from his wife,...

31 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 30, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol responded to a prosecutor's request regarding the declaration of assets received from his wife, Kim Keon-hee, regarding luxury handbags. In the communication, the President stated that he had not reported the receipt of these goods to the relevant authorities. The issue has raised questions about transparency and ethics in officials' management of public assets. The news was reported by 한겨레, a major South Korean newspaper. The investigations are part of a broader scrutiny into asset reporting practices by public officials in South Korea.

