South Korea: President Yoon Seok-yeol's popularity drops to 23%

September 2, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol has seen his popularity rating fall to 23%, the second lowest since he took office, according to a Gallup Korea poll. The decline is attributed to a perceived lack of realism on the part of the president regarding the country's economic and health situation. Supporters of Yoon's party, the People Power Party, are starting to distance themselves, with only 53% of them still supporting him, a 7 percentage point drop from two weeks ago. The source of this story is news.sbs.co.kr. The political situation in South Korea is characterized by tensions between the government and opposition groups, with growing concerns about the handling of the health crisis and economic difficulties.