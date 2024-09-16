Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
South Korea: President Yoon Suk-yeol Addresses Separated Families

September 16, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced plans to initiate measures to resolve the issue of families separated by the...

South Korea: President Yoon Suk-yeol Addresses Separated Families
16 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 16, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced plans to initiate measures to resolve the issue of families separated by the Korean War. At a ceremony marking the 23rd anniversary of Separated Families Day, Yoon called the issue a “humanitarian task that can no longer be postponed.” He stressed the importance of dialogue and cooperation between South and North Korea to address this issue. The government is exploring options to facilitate family reunions, 매일경제 reported. The issue of separated families is particularly sensitive in Korea, where many people have lost contact with their loved ones since the country was divided in 1953.

