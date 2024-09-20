Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: President Yoon Suk Yeol on official visit to Czech Republic to strengthen economic cooperation

September 19, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun a four-day official visit to the Czech Republic to deepen economic cooperation and...

South Korea: President Yoon Suk Yeol on official visit to Czech Republic to strengthen economic cooperation
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 19, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun a four-day official visit to the Czech Republic to deepen economic cooperation and consolidate a major nuclear power plant project. During his stay, Yoon will meet with Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala to discuss nuclear energy, trade and investment. The visit aims to ensure the smooth conclusion of the contract for the construction of two nuclear reactors in Dukovany, a project worth about 24 trillion won. The source of this news is The Korea Herald. This trip marks the first visit by a South Korean president to the Czech Republic in nine years, highlighting the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Czech Republic in nine years Repubblica Ceca presidente During his stay
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza