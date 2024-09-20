South Korea: President Yoon Suk Yeol on official visit to Czech Republic to strengthen economic cooperation

September 19, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun a four-day official visit to the Czech Republic to deepen economic cooperation and consolidate a major nuclear power plant project. During his stay, Yoon will meet with Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala to discuss nuclear energy, trade and investment. The visit aims to ensure the smooth conclusion of the contract for the construction of two nuclear reactors in Dukovany, a project worth about 24 trillion won. The source of this news is The Korea Herald. This trip marks the first visit by a South Korean president to the Czech Republic in nine years, highlighting the importance of bilateral relations between the two countries.