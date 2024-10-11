Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: President Yoon Suk-yeol Promotes Strategic Partnership with ASEAN

October 10, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced the upgrading of South Korea-ASEAN relations to a comprehensive strategic...

South Korea: President Yoon Suk-yeol Promotes Strategic Partnership with ASEAN
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol announced the upgrading of South Korea-ASEAN relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership at the ASEAN Summit. This marks a significant advancement in relations, 14 years after the strategic partnership was established in 2010. Yoon stressed the importance of strategic security cooperation, including defense and maritime security, in response to North Korea’s nuclear threats. The news was reported by 매일경제. President Yoon will also meet with Japan’s new Prime Minister Kishida Fumio to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional security.

