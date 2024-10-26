South Korea: President Yoon Suk-yeol's popularity drops amid Kim Geon-hee case

October 25, 2024_ A recent poll revealed that South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating has fallen to 20%, the lowest level since he took office. The main cause of this decline was identified in the case of Kim Geon-hee, the president's wife, which has raised concerns among voters. Seventy percent of respondents expressed disapproval, with 15% specifically citing Kim's case as the main reason. The source of this information is ytn.co.kr. The political situation in South Korea is tense, with the ruling party trying to deal with growing criticism and internal divisions.