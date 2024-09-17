South Korea: President Yoon Suk-yeol's popularity drops by record

September 17, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's popularity has reached its lowest level since he took office, with an approval rating of 27%. The decline has been highlighted by recent polls showing a decline in trust in the ruling People Power Party as well. Politicians are trying to gauge public opinion ahead of local elections as political debate intensifies. The source of this information is kbs.co.kr. The current situation reflects growing dissatisfaction among citizens with the handling of health and social issues, with particular attention being paid to reforms in the health sector.