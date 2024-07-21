Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
South Korea: President Yoon Suk-yeol's wife interrogated for 12 hours

July 21, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's wife, Kim Keon-hee, was questioned for 12 hours by prosecutors in a closed-door investigation....

21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
July 21, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's wife, Kim Keon-hee, was questioned for 12 hours by prosecutors in a closed-door investigation. This is the first case in which the spouse of a sitting president has been summoned for questioning. The investigation concerns alleged stock market manipulations linked to the Deutsche Motors company and violations of the anti-corruption law. The questioning came at a sensitive time, with the Democratic Party having previously proposed a law for a special investigation, which was rejected by President Yoon. Ytn.co.kr reports it. The outcome of the interrogation could influence public opinion and internal political dynamics, especially in view of the upcoming elections of the People's Power Party.

