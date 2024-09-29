South Korea: President Yoon to Veto Special Investigation Bills

September 29, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to veto bills involving special investigations, including those involving Kim Geon-hee, the president's wife, and members of the Marines. The move, expected to be made at the next Cabinet meeting, could have significant political repercussions, as the laws are supported by the opposition. Political experts warn that the president's repeated use of the veto could lead to a crisis for the government, especially if dissenting votes emerge within his coalition. The news was reported by ytn.co.kr, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in South Korea. The current situation reflects the challenges Yoon's government faces, with the opposition continuing to push for more thorough investigations into controversial issues.