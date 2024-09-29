Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: President Yoon to Veto Special Investigation Bills

September 29, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to veto bills involving special investigations, including those involving Kim...

South Korea: President Yoon to Veto Special Investigation Bills
29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to veto bills involving special investigations, including those involving Kim Geon-hee, the president's wife, and members of the Marines. The move, expected to be made at the next Cabinet meeting, could have significant political repercussions, as the laws are supported by the opposition. Political experts warn that the president's repeated use of the veto could lead to a crisis for the government, especially if dissenting votes emerge within his coalition. The news was reported by ytn.co.kr, highlighting the ongoing political tensions in South Korea. The current situation reflects the challenges Yoon's government faces, with the opposition continuing to push for more thorough investigations into controversial issues.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
special investigations diritto di veto veto government faces
Vedi anche
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza