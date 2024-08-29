Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2024
South Korea: President Yoon unveils '4+1' reform plan for the country's future

August 29, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held a press conference in Yongsan, Seoul, to explain the “4+1” reform plan, which includes...

29 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 29, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held a press conference in Yongsan, Seoul, to explain the “4+1” reform plan, which includes pension, education, labor, and healthcare reforms. During the meeting, Yoon stressed the importance of security and communication with citizens, highlighting the country’s economic progress, such as increasing exports and reducing public debt. He also announced measures to address rising prices and support for small and medium-sized businesses. The conference was the third in his term, following the second anniversary conference in May and the Sea of Japan energy conference in June, joongang.co.kr reported. Yoon urged citizens to support the necessary reforms to ensure a prosperous future for South Korea.

