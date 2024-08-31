South Korea: President Yoon unveils reform plans at second cabinet press conference

August 30, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol held his second government press conference, presenting plans for pension, healthcare, education and labor reforms, as well as strategies to address the low birth rate. While the ruling People Power Party welcomed the meeting as a sign of openness to dialogue with citizens, the opposition Democratic Party criticized Yoon for his lack of communication and authoritarian approach. The differences between the two parties were clear during the debate, with government representatives stressing the importance of reforms and the opposition expressing concern about the gap between the president and the real needs of the people. The news was reported by imnews.imbc.com. The conference sparked a wide debate on the need for more constructive dialogue between the government and the opposition to address the country's current challenges.