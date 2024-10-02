Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: President Yoon warns of North Korean nuclear threat during Armed Forces Day celebration

October 2, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over the ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the armed forces, issuing a stern...

02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 2, 2024_ South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol presided over the ceremony marking the 76th anniversary of the armed forces, issuing a stern warning against North Korea over the use of nuclear weapons. Yoon said that any attempt by Pyongyang to use nuclear weapons will lead to the end of the North Korean regime, stressing the importance of cooperation with the United States. During his speech, he also highlighted the creation of the new Strategic Command, which aims to protect South Korean citizens from nuclear threats. The ceremony included a parade of advanced weapons, including the recently unveiled Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile. The news was reported by 경향신문. The president vowed to ensure fair treatment for members of the armed forces, stressing their crucial role in national security.

