October 10, 2024_ Political pressure on Kim Gun-hee, wife of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, is mounting over allegations of stock market manipulation related to Deutsche Motors. Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling party, said the prosecutor's office must provide findings that are acceptable to the public, suggesting that not filing charges would be unacceptable. The prosecutor's office plans to announce its final decision on the matter next week, with Han stressing the importance of keeping promises made during the election. The source of this news is 동아일보. The situation is complicated by other controversies involving Kim, creating a climate of growing dissatisfaction among the South Korean electorate.