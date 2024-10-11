Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Pressure mounts on Kim Gun-hee over stock market manipulation allegations

October 10, 2024_ Political pressure on Kim Gun-hee, wife of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, is mounting over allegations of stock market...

South Korea: Pressure mounts on Kim Gun-hee over stock market manipulation allegations
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 10, 2024_ Political pressure on Kim Gun-hee, wife of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, is mounting over allegations of stock market manipulation related to Deutsche Motors. Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling party, said the prosecutor's office must provide findings that are acceptable to the public, suggesting that not filing charges would be unacceptable. The prosecutor's office plans to announce its final decision on the matter next week, with Han stressing the importance of keeping promises made during the election. The source of this news is 동아일보. The situation is complicated by other controversies involving Kim, creating a climate of growing dissatisfaction among the South Korean electorate.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
