October 25, 2024_ South Korean ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon has proposed the establishment of a new special inspector to address corruption allegations against Kim Geon-hee, wife of President Yoon Suk-yeol. However, this proposal has been criticized as an inadequate and misguided solution, as it does not address the serious allegations of embezzlement that have already emerged. The lack of an independent investigation is seen as an attempt to downplay the seriousness of the situation and divert public attention. The source of this information is 한겨레. The issue has sparked heated political debate, with the opposition calling for a more thorough and transparent investigation to clarify the allegations against Kim Geon-hee.