Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Proposal to raise retirement age to 75

October 21, 2024_ Lee Joong-keun, the new president of the Korea Senior Citizens Association, has proposed raising the minimum age for accessing...

South Korea: Proposal to raise retirement age to 75
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 21, 2024_ Lee Joong-keun, the new president of the Korea Senior Citizens Association, has proposed raising the minimum age for accessing pension benefits from 65 to 75 in response to the aging population. During his inauguration ceremony in Seoul, Lee stressed that the current welfare system is not sustainable for the growing number of seniors, which is expected to reach 20 million by 2050. He suggested that the legal age of being considered senior citizens should increase by one year every year for the next ten years to keep the number of senior citizens at around 12 million. The news was reported by The Korea Times. Lee, founder of real estate group Booyoung, also proposed measures to support companies that allow seniors to continue working, highlighting the need to adapt social policies to an increasingly aging society.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
minimum age The news was reported by The Korea Times current welfare system During his inauguration ceremony in Seoul
Vedi anche
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza