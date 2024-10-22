South Korea: Proposal to raise retirement age to 75

October 21, 2024_ Lee Joong-keun, the new president of the Korea Senior Citizens Association, has proposed raising the minimum age for accessing pension benefits from 65 to 75 in response to the aging population. During his inauguration ceremony in Seoul, Lee stressed that the current welfare system is not sustainable for the growing number of seniors, which is expected to reach 20 million by 2050. He suggested that the legal age of being considered senior citizens should increase by one year every year for the next ten years to keep the number of senior citizens at around 12 million. The news was reported by The Korea Times. Lee, founder of real estate group Booyoung, also proposed measures to support companies that allow seniors to continue working, highlighting the need to adapt social policies to an increasingly aging society.