August 26, 2024_ Attorney General Lee Won-seok has come under fire for his handling of the investigation into Kim Geon-hee, wife of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol. Lawyers questioned Lee's decision to convene a review committee into the investigation on a radio show, calling it a political maneuver rather than an action based on solid evidence. The committee is also expected to conclude with a not guilty verdict, sparking further political controversy. The source of this information is news.sbs.co.kr. The current situation highlights political tensions in South Korea, where investigations into high-profile figures continue to raise questions about the transparency and integrity of the justice system.