Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
South Korea: Prosecutor General respects review panel's findings on Kim Geon-hee's luxury handbag case
27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 26, 2024_ Attorney General Lee Won-seok said he respects the findings of the review commission in the case involving President Yoon Suk-yeol's wife Kim Geon-hee and her luxury handbag. Lee stressed the importance of a fair review and expressed confidence that the commission will consider all legal aspects to avoid unnecessary litigation. He also clarified that the commission operates independently, without interference from the Attorney General. The news was reported by yna.co.kr, highlighting the government's commitment to ensuring transparency and fairness in the process. Kim Geon-hee is a public figure in South Korea, known for her role as the president's consort and for her image controversies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
