Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Protests Against Deepfake-Related Sex Crimes in Gangnam

September 14, 2024_ About 120 citizens gathered in Gangnam, Seoul to participate in a protest against deepfake sex crimes, despite adverse weather...

15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
September 14, 2024_ About 120 citizens gathered in Gangnam, Seoul to participate in a protest against deepfake sex crimes, despite adverse weather conditions. The rally, titled "Flame of Rage," brought together activists, students, and citizens of different ages to denounce the abuse of male power and the vulnerability of women in society. The rally took place near the site of the notorious murder of a woman in 2016, a symbol of gender-based violence in South Korea. The source of this news is ohmynews.com. The movement plans to hold weekly meetings to continue raising awareness on this crucial issue.

