Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
South Korea: Protests grow against President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee

04 novembre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
November 3, 2024_ South Korea's opposition intensifies protests against President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee, who are embroiled in an election interference scandal. At a large rally in Seoul, the opposition Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) called for a special investigation into allegations against Kim, which include stock manipulation and favoritism in election nominations. Yoon's popularity has plummeted to 19 percent, the lowest level since his election in May 2022, while the DPK has announced plans to introduce a new bill calling for an investigation, The Korea Times reports. The demonstrations reflect growing public discontent and demands for greater accountability from the government.

