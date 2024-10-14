South Korea: Puccini's opera 'Turandot' on stage in Seoul for 140th anniversary of Italian-Korean relations

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
14 ottobre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
October 13, 2024_ Giacomo Puccini's opera 'Turandot' will be performed in Seoul for a week, with a stage reproducing the Verona Arena, a symbol of the Italian operatic tradition. This event celebrates the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Italy and South Korea, underlining the importance of culture as a tool of diplomacy. The Italian Ambassador to Korea, Emilia Gatto, highlighted the value of 'diplomatic culture' and the connection between the two nations, comparing Koreans to Italians in terms of passion and taste. The news was reported by kbs.co.kr. The event represents a unique opportunity for Korean audiences to immerse themselves in Italian culture through one of Puccini's most famous operas.

