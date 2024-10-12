Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Puccini's 'Turandot' on stage in Seoul with an Italian touch

South Korea: Puccini's 'Turandot' on stage in Seoul with an Italian touch
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 12, 2024_ The opera 'Turandot' by Italian composer Giacomo Puccini debuts today at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, with a production replicating the famous stage of the Verona Arena. This event marks the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Italy, highlighting the importance of cultural exchange between the two countries. Italian Ambassador to Korea Emilia Gatto highlighted the role of 'cultural diplomacy' and the affinity between Italian and Korean cultures, describing Koreans as 'Italians of Asia'. The news was reported by kbs.co.kr. The event not only celebrates Puccini, but also promotes greater cultural understanding and cooperation between Italy and Korea.

