South Korea: Ramen Exports Hit All-Time High in 2024

November 1, 2024_ South Korea's ramen exports hit a record high of $1.2 billion by the end of October 2024, marking a 30 percent increase from the previous year. This achievement was achieved in just ten months, surpassing the total exports for the entire year of 2023. The continued growth in ramen exports is attributed to the increased interest in Korean culture and K-content hits, which have boosted the popularity of Korean ramen globally. Ramen companies are also holding promotional events to share the success with local consumers, 매일경제 reported. Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryung visited a ramen shop to celebrate the milestone and stressed the importance of government support for export success.