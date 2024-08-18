Cerca nel sito
 
South Korea: Recognition for reporting on measures against extreme floods

18 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
August 17, 2024_ Dong-A Science's report, 'Summary of Measures Against Extreme Floods on the Korean Peninsula', has received the Citizens' Coalition for Democratic Media's Best Reporting Award of the Month. The article, written by Kim So-yeon and PD Lee Da-sol, analyzes the increase in the frequency and intensity of torrential rains in South Korea, highlighting the need for effective strategies to address climate change. The report focuses on examples of green and gray infrastructure in other cities around the world, such as Tokyo and Berlin, to suggest viable solutions for Seoul. The source is ohmynews.com. This award highlights the importance of informed and science-based communication regarding the environmental challenges facing the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
