South Korea: Record increase in competition for university admissions between Seoul and provinces

September 29, 2024_ Competition for university admissions in South Korea has reached a record high, with an average gap of 12.75 to 1 between Seoul and provincial universities for the 2025 academic year. According to an analysis by Jongno Academy, Seoul's average is 18.74 to 1, while the provincial average is 5.59 to 1, showing an increasing trend over the past five years. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that 43.8% of the 194 universities analyzed had a competition rate of less than 6 to 1, suggesting a shortage of enrollment. Jongno Academy warns that due to the increase in the number of repeating students and the concentration of applications at Seoul and Gyeongin universities, the gap between the regions could widen further. The source of this information is Metro 경제. The increasing difficulty of entering top-tier universities could have a significant impact on Korea's education system.