Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:28
South Korea: Record Mortgage Lending Increase in August 2024

South Korea: Record Mortgage Lending Increase in August 2024
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Mortgage lending in South Korea hit its highest level since 2004, rising 9.3 trillion won to 1,130 trillion won in August. The increase was fueled by demand for loans before the new debt regulations went into effect. Home purchase loans, including security deposit loans, increased by 8.2 trillion won, marking the largest increase on record. Experts predict that despite the current growth, the growth in loans may slow in September due to the new government measures. The news was reported by 아주경제. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as there are risk factors related to rising home prices and demand for relocations.

