South Korea: Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions Through Nuclear Power

September 10, 2024_ South Korea has recorded a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 2023, with a decrease of 28.6 million tons compared to the previous year. This result has been attributed to the increased use of nuclear energy, especially with the entry into operation of the Shinhanul 1 nuclear power plant. Despite economic growth, greenhouse gas emissions have decreased, reaching the lowest level since 1990 in terms of emissions per unit of GDP. The news was reported by the website 매일경제, highlighting the South Korean government's commitment to the transition to more sustainable energy sources.