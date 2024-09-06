September 6, 2024_ Reform Party leader Cheon Ha-ram expressed concern over recent political discussions in South Korea, calling them unconstructive and characterized by mutual attacks among party leaders. In an interview, he stressed the need for more effective dialogue and cooperation among political forces to address pressing issues, such as the health crisis and economic hardship. Cheon also highlighted the importance of institutional reforms to ensure more equal representation of different political voices in Parliament. The source of these statements is kbs.co.kr. The Reform Party leader reiterated his commitment to play a mediating role between the parties to promote a more collaborative political climate.