Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Reform Party leader criticizes recent political discussions

September 6, 2024_ Reform Party leader Cheon Ha-ram expressed concern over recent political discussions in South Korea, calling them unconstructive...

South Korea: Reform Party leader criticizes recent political discussions
06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 6, 2024_ Reform Party leader Cheon Ha-ram expressed concern over recent political discussions in South Korea, calling them unconstructive and characterized by mutual attacks among party leaders. In an interview, he stressed the need for more effective dialogue and cooperation among political forces to address pressing issues, such as the health crisis and economic hardship. Cheon also highlighted the importance of institutional reforms to ensure more equal representation of different political voices in Parliament. The source of these statements is kbs.co.kr. The Reform Party leader reiterated his commitment to play a mediating role between the parties to promote a more collaborative political climate.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
party leaders Cheon Ha ram expressed cent mediating role between
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza