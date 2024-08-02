South Korea: Refund procedures launched for consumers affected by the 'Timaf' case

01 August 2024_ Refund procedures for consumers harmed by the 'Timaf' case are accelerating in South Korea. Starting from 1 August, electronic payment companies began receiving delivery information from 'Timaf', thus allowing them to initiate refunds. The leaders of the financial authorities have promised to implement measures to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents in the future. Finance Commission Chairman Kim Byeong-hwan acknowledged shortcomings in authorities' responses and stressed the importance of coordinated action to improve the system. The news was reported by 아주경제. The companies involved, 'Timaf' and 'Wema', are South Korean e-commerce platforms that have recently faced delivery and refund management issues.