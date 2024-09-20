South Korea: Renzo Rosso and Diesel's success in the Korean market

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
20 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 20, 2024_ Renzo Rosso, founder of the Italian brand Diesel and chairman of the OTB Group, was recently interviewed about his impact on the fashion industry. Known as the 'Christopher Columbus of fashion', Rosso has revolutionized the denim market since 1978, creating a fashion empire that includes prestigious brands such as Maison Margiela and Jil Sander. His company has just opened a new flagship store in Seoul, highlighting the importance of South Korea as a key market for the brand. The news was reported by joongang.co.kr, highlighting the growing interest in Italian fashion in Asia. Diesel continues to gain popularity among Korean celebrities, demonstrating the influence of pop culture on fashion.

