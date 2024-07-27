South Korea: Reorganization of the National Intelligence Service under the leadership of Cho Tae-yong

July 27, 2024_ South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has announced a significant reorganization, with more than 100 executives set to be replaced in the coming months. This is the first major restructuring since Cho Tae-yong took over as director of the agency. The initiative is interpreted as a step to improve the operational efficiency of the agency, which plays a crucial role in national security. The reorganization is scheduled for August and September, highlighting the new director's commitment to strengthening the capabilities of the NIS. The news was reported by 동아일보. The NIS is South Korea's intelligence agency, responsible for collecting and analyzing information related to the country's security and defense.