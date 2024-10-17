South Korea: Residents of DMZ express concern over rising tensions between North and South

October 16, 2024_ Residents of the DMZ between South and North Korea are experiencing growing anxiety due to rising military tensions. Following the destruction of roads by North Korea, farmers in the Paju region are facing difficulties in harvesting their crops, fearing further restrictions on access to their lands. Many have reported that the situation is negatively affecting their daily activities and economic security. The concern is palpable, with some residents questioning whether the government can handle the situation. The source of this information is 경향신문, which reported testimonies from farmers and residents in the area, highlighting the challenges they face in a time of geopolitical uncertainty.