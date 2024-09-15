Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
South Korea: Restaurant and childcare providers face hardship during Chuseok

September 14, 2024_ Restaurants and childcare facilities in South Korea are having a tough time due to the economic crisis and dwindling funds. A...

15 settembre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
September 14, 2024_ Restaurants and childcare facilities in South Korea are having a tough time due to the economic crisis and dwindling funds. A restaurant in Seogwipo has been theft-prone by non-paying customers, forcing the owners to install security cameras with no significant results. Similarly, a childcare center in Jeju has seen donations drop dramatically, making it difficult to celebrate the traditional Chuseok, a major holiday in Korea. Economic hardship and rising prices are making things worse for small businesses and vulnerable communities, as reported by news.sbs.co.kr. Despite the challenges, there are still small gestures of kindness that offer some comfort in this time of crisis.

