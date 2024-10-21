South Korea: Retail Unemployment Hits Record Low

October 20, 2024_ South Korea's retail sector recorded its lowest employment rate since 2013, with only 11.1% of total employment in the sector. The consumption crisis and structural changes in the industry, such as the rise of online shopping and automated stores, contributed to the decline. In the third quarter of 2024, the number of retail employees fell to 3,201,000, a significant reduction compared to previous years. According to the Korea Development Institute (KDI), consumption of goods continues to show signs of weakness, while the service sector is slowly recovering. The news was reported by 경향신문. The outlook for retail employment remains uncertain, with a negative forecast for the fourth quarter, due to stagnant consumption and rising inventories.