Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 21 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Retail Unemployment Hits Record Low

October 20, 2024_ South Korea's retail sector recorded its lowest employment rate since 2013, with only 11.1% of total employment in the sector. The...

South Korea: Retail Unemployment Hits Record Low
21 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 20, 2024_ South Korea's retail sector recorded its lowest employment rate since 2013, with only 11.1% of total employment in the sector. The consumption crisis and structural changes in the industry, such as the rise of online shopping and automated stores, contributed to the decline. In the third quarter of 2024, the number of retail employees fell to 3,201,000, a significant reduction compared to previous years. According to the Korea Development Institute (KDI), consumption of goods continues to show signs of weakness, while the service sector is slowly recovering. The news was reported by 경향신문. The outlook for retail employment remains uncertain, with a negative forecast for the fourth quarter, due to stagnant consumption and rising inventories.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
retail banca al dettaglio the
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl
Festa del Cinema di Roma, Michele Riondino: "La vendetta ha sconfinato, in Palestina e nel resto del mondo" - Video
Festa del Cinema di Roma, red carpet in delirio per Ralph Fiennes e Juliette Binoche - Video
News to go
Campania da record per la spesa alimentare
News to go
Caro affitti, studenti universitari alle prese con costi alle stelle
News to go
S&P conferma rating Italia
News to go
Bce, nuovo taglio dei tassi
News to go
Mascherine di nuovo obbligatorie negli ospedali
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza