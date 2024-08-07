Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
South Korea: Revelations of military secrets in internal intelligence dispute

06 August 2024_ A dispute between senior officers of South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has led to the revelation of sensitive...

07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
06 August 2024_ A dispute between senior officers of South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has led to the revelation of sensitive information regarding covert operations against North Korea. During a legal trial, details about secret offices and intelligence projects emerged, including names of operations and places of work. Additionally, an NIS employee is accused of leaking classified information to a Chinese citizen, raising national security concerns. The source of this information is the newspaper 동아일보, which reported the news in detail. The situation highlights internal vulnerabilities within South Korean intelligence and the need for greater protection of sensitive data.

in Evidenza