South Korea: Risks for Trilateral Cooperation with US and Japan in 2024

August 19, 2024_ The trilateral cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan faces a crucial moment as the mandates of the leaders in Washington and Tokyo expire in 2024. The Camp David Summit, held on August 18, 2023, marked an important milestone in strengthening this alliance, with the three leaders reaffirming their commitment to addressing security threats from North Korea and China. However, leadership changes in the United States and Japan could create a vacuum that will further complicate consensus-building among the three countries. Concerns surround the future direction of the trilateral partnership amid growing regional instability, as reported by The Korea Times. South Korea, a strategic ally of the United States and Japan, is thus having to navigate a changing geopolitical landscape.