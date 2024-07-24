South Korea: Rudy Project pop-up store in Seoul celebrates Italian excellence in sports eyewear

July 24, 2024_ The Galleria Department Store in Seoul will host a pop-up store of the Italian sports eyewear brand 'Rudy Project' until August 1, 2024. Founded in 1985, Rudy Project specializes in eyewear for sports such as cycling, golf and baseball , with all design and production processes carried out in Italy. Among the flagship products is the 'Spinair57' model, designed to adapt to different face shapes, and the 'ImpactX2' lenses, which adapt to light conditions. The initiative represents an important opportunity for South Korean consumers to discover Italian innovation and design in the sports eyewear sector, as reported by hankyung.com. Rudy Project, with its attention to quality and comfort, continues to strengthen the bond between Italy and South Korea in the world of sport.