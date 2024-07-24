Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Rudy Project pop-up store in Seoul celebrates Italian excellence in sports eyewear

July 24, 2024_ The Galleria Department Store in Seoul will host a pop-up store of the Italian sports eyewear brand 'Rudy Project' until August 1,...

South Korea: Rudy Project pop-up store in Seoul celebrates Italian excellence in sports eyewear
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 24, 2024_ The Galleria Department Store in Seoul will host a pop-up store of the Italian sports eyewear brand 'Rudy Project' until August 1, 2024. Founded in 1985, Rudy Project specializes in eyewear for sports such as cycling, golf and baseball , with all design and production processes carried out in Italy. Among the flagship products is the 'Spinair57' model, designed to adapt to different face shapes, and the 'ImpactX2' lenses, which adapt to light conditions. The initiative represents an important opportunity for South Korean consumers to discover Italian innovation and design in the sports eyewear sector, as reported by hankyung.com. Rudy Project, with its attention to quality and comfort, continues to strengthen the bond between Italy and South Korea in the world of sport.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
pop up store eyewear brand bond between Italy host
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza