South Korea: Ruling party opposes special prosecutor bill

July 25, 2024_ South Korea's ruling party, 국민의힘 (People Power Party), has decided to oppose the special prosecutor bill related to the 채상병 (Chae Sang-byeong) case, scheduled for a new vote in Parliament. Party leader 추경호 (Choo Kyung-ho) said the bill was considered unconstitutional and should be rejected. The party has mobilized all its members to vote against, with the aim of ensuring that the bill does not exceed the threshold needed for approval. The news is reported by 한겨레 (Hankyoreh). The party is also considering an alternative proposed by its leader, which includes a third-party recommendation system for the special prosecutor, in response to political pressure from the opposition party, the 민주당 (Democratic Party).