Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

South Korea: Ruling party opposes special prosecutor bill

July 25, 2024_ South Korea's ruling party, 국민의힘 (People Power Party), has decided to oppose the special prosecutor bill related to the 채상병 (Chae...

South Korea: Ruling party opposes special prosecutor bill
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 25, 2024_ South Korea's ruling party, 국민의힘 (People Power Party), has decided to oppose the special prosecutor bill related to the 채상병 (Chae Sang-byeong) case, scheduled for a new vote in Parliament. Party leader 추경호 (Choo Kyung-ho) said the bill was considered unconstitutional and should be rejected. The party has mobilized all its members to vote against, with the aim of ensuring that the bill does not exceed the threshold needed for approval. The news is reported by 한겨레 (Hankyoreh). The party is also considering an alternative proposed by its leader, which includes a third-party recommendation system for the special prosecutor, in response to political pressure from the opposition party, the 민주당 (Democratic Party).

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
special prosecutor bill related prosecutor bill conto
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza