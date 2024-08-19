Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:15
South Korea: Safety concerns for electric car batteries after recent fires

August 19, 2024_ In South Korea, the auto industry is facing a decline in consumer confidence due to recent electric vehicle fires, which have led to...

South Korea: Safety concerns for electric car batteries after recent fires
19 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 19, 2024_ In South Korea, the auto industry is facing a decline in consumer confidence due to recent electric vehicle fires, which have led to increased concerns about battery safety. An accident on August 18 in an underground apartment parking lot in Seoul involved 17 electric cars, fueling fears among consumers and slowing sales of these vehicles. Experts warn that battery safety improvements and information transparency are needed to restore confidence in the market. The source of this information is Metro 경제. Authorities and electric car manufacturers are working to address these concerns and reassure consumers about the safety of electric vehicles.

