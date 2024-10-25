Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Ottobre 2024
South Korea: Sal De Riso Brings Italian Dessert to Seoul with Exclusive Pop-Up

October 25, 2024_ Italian premium dessert brand Sal De Riso has opened a pop-up store at Shinsegae Department Store in Gangnam, Seoul, from October...

25 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 25, 2024_ Italian premium dessert brand Sal De Riso has opened a pop-up store at Shinsegae Department Store in Gangnam, Seoul, from October 22 for two weeks. The event marks the brand's entry into the South Korean market, known for its high-quality panettone and desserts, attracting the attention of dessert lovers. Sal De Riso, which has won the Panettone World Champion title for four consecutive years, offers four varieties of desserts, including the classic tiramisu and the delicious Amalfi lemon. The news was reported by blog.naver.com. The initiative represents an important opportunity to promote Italian food culture in South Korea, highlighting the excellence of Italian confectionery products.

